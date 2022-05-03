Be Funny Now! is a competitive party game from YouTube star Jacksfilms, coming to mobile on May 17th

YouTube star Jacksfilms and developer Galvanic Games have officially announced the upcoming release of Be Funny Now!, a competitive party game inspired by Jacksfilms’ “Yesterday I Asked You” segments. The title is set to land on iOS, Android and Steam this May 17th.

Featuring cross-platform multiplayer play, Be Funny Now! lets players "outfunny" their friends across an interactive 8-player game. Players can answer more than 600 written or sketch prompts - they can also draw funny sketches to make sure the audience is satisfied and happy.

Players with the best comedic chops will be rewarded with emojis and roses, while those with not-so-perfect comedic timing will likely receive undesirable tomatoes from the audience. Reception affects points earned, and the ultimate winner will bag the grand comedy prize.

The game also features unlockable emotes, cosmetics and other personalised gear for players' avatars. “Be Funny Now! takes the fun me and my friends have with Yesterday I Asked You, and brings it to the world in a format you can play anywhere,” says Jack Douglass of Jacksfilms. “Well, maybe not literally anywhere. Please don’t play Be Funny Now! while driving a forklift.”

If you're eager to give the game a go, Be Funny Now! will soon be available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices, as well as on Steam. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the game. You can visit the official website as well for more info.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 28 best multiplayer games for Android phones and tablets?