Ballad of Antara is actually not just for PS5, is making its way to mobile in 2025

Hey, it's not just a PlayStation exclusive!

Ballad of Antara is a brand new game shown off at PlayStation's State of Play

Despite what you might think, it's also coming to mobile!

Check out what you can expect when Ballad of Antara drops in 2025

If you were watching PlayStation's State of Play and noticed a cool-looking game called Ballad of Antara, you'd be forgiven for thinking this was some kind of exclusive. But we here at PocketGamer can exclusively reveal that, if you read the press release, the game is actually coming to mobile as well!

Yeah, surprise, right? Judging by how the game was presented you'd think this was just for PS5. But as it turns out it's also making its way to mobile and PC. So we wouldn't blame you for making that mistake.

Ballad of Antara is set in a world devastated by the invasion of your typical ancient evil. The Essences that make up the world are twisted and lost, and your player-character will need the help of a mysterious young girl called Dromos to repair the world.

Fortunately, it won't just be you and your companion fighting the good fight. You'll be able to meet and team up with powerful beings called Emissaries that wield the force of essence.

Each of these playable characters has a unique class, gameplay style and backstory for you to experience. You'll be able to switch dynamically between your squad of three in both combat and world exploration. Check out more in the trailer below!

Look we get it, there's probably a reason why mobile is second to PC and PlayStation 5 in this. After all for the majority of console players when they hear 'mobile' they think of just Candy Crush and Clash of Clans. Despite this, however, we're excited to see how Ballad of Antara plays on mobile, as it's certainly got all the flash we expect from a game of this calibre.

But if you can't stand the wait, why not take a gander at our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see exactly what we think helps upset the apple cart and make this platform so great?