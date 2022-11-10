Bad Piggies 2 release date and the rest you need to know

It's no secret that the Angry Birds franchise is one of the world’s most popular video game series. It's nearly impossible to find a gamer who doesn't know about Rovio and Angry Birds. Their games are popular not only among kids but also among adults.

Bad Piggies 2 is one of the newest Rovio video games to be released soon. Read more to find out everything you need to know about Bad Piggies 2, including the release date, plans for the future, and other information.

BAD PIGGIES 2 DEVELOPMENT

The developers officially announced that they were working on Bad Piggies 2 in 2021. The idea for Bad Piggies 2 came to Rovio in 2018-2019, and the developers already had the first version of Bag Piggies.

In 2019, one of the game artists uploaded a few images of Bad Piggies 2, including a screen app icon and other design elements. Also, there was a card system pretty similar to Angry Birds 2. According to screenshots, the game was supposed to take place in space, but developers quickly cancelled this idea even though it was a good concept.

In 2021, Rovio started to promote Bad Piggies 2 on TikTok and other social media. Also, in June 2021, they confirmed that the game would be released on mobile devices. They made 3 advertisements on TikTok that showed people what Bad Piggies 2 would be.

A few months later in November, Rovio showed ads focused on the aspect of upgrading vehicles. Most people noticed that Bad Piggies 2 started to look entirely different compared to the previous version.

The latest information about Bad Piggies 2 was published on the 21st of September this year. The CEO of Rovio on the Discord server announced that he had played the new version of Bad Piggies 2, and you can see this announcement in the screenshot below.

BAD PIGGIES 2 GAMEPLAY

Bad Piggies 2 will be a puzzle game, just like the first version of this title. Your primary mission is to build the vehicle for Ross, the main antagonist in the Angry Birds franchise. This vehicle is constructed from different parts, such as Bulldozer Blade, Firework, Frame, Motor, Propellor, Soda Bottle, Spring, TNT crate, Wing, and Wheel. After creating the vehicle, you're supposed to use it to complete levels.

Also, you should take into account that in Bad Piggies 2, all parts of the vehicle can be easily upgraded, increasing its effectiveness. The main thing that will be added in Bad Piggies 2 is a variety of exciting outfits and accessories you can put on your pigs while playing the game. Most likely, these accessories will be obtained from the Battle Pass and other in-game events.

There will be loot crates you can get simply by playing the game. Moreover, the developers will add a special weekly league mode in which you will be able to get exclusive loot crates. Unfortunately, that is all the information we currently have about the gameplay aspects of Bad Piggies 2. Continue reading the guide to find out when the video game will be released.

BAD PIGGIES 2 RELEASE DATE

Rovio changed its approach when it comes to releasing Bad Piggies 2. The fact is that when they released Bad Piggies, they made 26 unique short videos on YouTube that showed gameplay, characters, and other essential aspects of the game. Unfortunately, there are no such videos during this time. Therefore, estimating how far they are in developing this video game is way more challenging.

But looking at the recent message of Rovio's CEO, it is evident that Bad Piggies 2 is in the latest stages of development. As such, the release of this video game will most likely be in January to March 2023. Rovio will not release this game in late 2022 simply because it's not economically beneficial. Plus, starting the year with a new game release will help the game grow significantly.

Also, you should remember that various problems might arise while releasing the game. Even the economic situation in the world might be a crucial factor that might postpone the release. Therefore, the best option is to follow the official social media accounts of the developers for the latest news about Bad Biggies 2. It's also recommended to follow the official Discord where you can get the most recent information and communicate with other people waiting for the release.

In conclusion, Bad Piggies 2 is the newest Rovio game that maintains the concept of the classic Bad Piggies released 10 years ago. Even though ad campaigns for Bad Piggies 2 have yet to start, many people worldwide are waiting for this release. It's most likely to happen in the spring of next year.

Of course, keep in mind that the release might be delayed anytime. Therefore, it would be best to follow the developers’ social media channels for the most recent developments.

