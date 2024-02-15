Nitro Games makes Supersonic the exclusive publisher for its next Autogun Heroes game

Save the world from hostile aliens in 3D action platformer style.

Nitro Games has signed a deal with Supersonic.

Supersonic is now the exclusive publisher of the next Autogun Heroes game.

Autogun Heroes is a 3D action platformer where you reclaim the earth from aliens.

Developer Nitro Games has announced it has signed a publishing agreement for Autogun Heroes. Through the agreement, Supersonic, Unity's mobile game publishing subsidiary, has gained exclusive publishing rights for the studio’s latest Autogun Heroes title on iOS and Android. Co-founder and CEO of Nitro Games, Jussi Tähtinen, has expressed his excitement over collaborating with Supersonic, stating the publisher is skilled at scaling up mobile games.

While little is known about the next game in the series, there’s plenty to tell about the original game. Autogun Heroes is a 3D action platformer with a focus on shooting. In the game, you must take the earth back from invading aliens. As you progress through the game, you'll discover more powerful weapons and gear and gain various perks, which, among other things, can make you faster and more agile.

Throughout the game, you'll collect new and more powerful heroes to add to your team. Autogun Heroes features more than 100 levels across 12 different worlds. You'll gain access to more than ten overpowered guns and hundreds of perks for evolving your heroes. The game also features tens of enemies with varying behaviours and seven unique heroes to collect.

According to the developer, only 1 per cent of players have completed the game. Nitro Games is a mobile game publisher and developer that focuses on creating high-quality mobile games primarily for mid-core players. The company specializes in shooter games and has developed titles such as NERF: Superblast, Lootland, Heroes of Warlands and Raids of Glory.

To hear more about the upcoming title in the Autogun Heroes series or to learn more about the first game in the series, visit Nitro Games’s website. In addition, you can also keep up with all the latest news by following Nitro Games on Instagram, Facebook, or X (Twitter). You can also visit the official Autogun Heroes website to learn more.