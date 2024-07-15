Auto Pirates is a PvP deckbuilding auto-battler with fantasy pirates, coming soon to iOS and Android

Sail the seven seas with magical relics

Climb the top of the leaderboards based on your tactics alone

Collect relics and buff up your ships

Take advantage of your crew's faction skills

Featherweight Games has announced the upcoming launch of Auto Pirates, the indie studio's deckbuilding strategy game that pits you against other like-minded individuals across the globe in competitive pirate-y combat. The studio will launch this fun auto-battling experience on iOS and Android on August 22nd.

In Auto Pirates, you can look forward to duking it out across four fantasy factions, with a variety of magical relics along with ship equipment you can tinker around with to win. It all comes down to tactical prowess with no pay-to-win advantages here - all you need is your wits about you and you can climb up the global ranks for the ultimate bragging rights.

Visuals are presented with a distinct style that complements the grid-based battlefield nicely, with more than 80 different pirates you can unlock without spending a single cent. Seven classes include Cannons, Boarders, Support, Musketeers, and Defenders, each one with its own set of skills that can suit the strategy you fancy.

Does that sound like it's exactly your cup of tea? Why not take a look at our list of the best strategy games on Android to get your fill?

Out now in Early Access on Android, the game is free to play (with in-app purchases) and has already soft-launched in the Philippines, Australia, and New Zealand for iOS users. In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Auto Pirates on Google Play and the App Store.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.