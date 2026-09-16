Astro Burn brings snack-firing bullet hell and Cat TV to Android

Made for you and your cat

Stack snack weapons into absurd firepower

Fight mecha pandas and space squids

Let your cat judge Cat TV Mode

Somewhere in this shooter is a mode built not for you but for your actual cat. Cat TV Mode puts movement and colour on the screen while a real animal sits in front of it, batting at goldfish. Astro Burn is out now on Google Play, so you can find out if yours cares.

Beyond The Pixels and Pixel Doors have sent the Android version out first, following the Steam 1.0 launch. An iOS build is being optimised for release soon.

The shooting is the reason to be here, though. You stack snack weapons on top of each other until you are firing several swarms of flying food at once, and the longer you survive, the more absurd the arrangement gets. Miss an upgrade, and everything falls apart rather quickly.

Fill the meter, and Astro lets off a catnip-powered finishing move animated like the end of an anime episode, which feels about right for a cat with this much artillery. The bosses include screen-filling mecha pandas, opera-singing space squids, hyperactive huskies tearing open solar vortexes, and something called PooBear on the Party Bus.

Touch controls in Astro Burn have been rebuilt from scratch for Android, with layouts you can shift around and Turbo Speed zones to weave through. There is also an ASMR Mode of purrs and ocean waves.

Astro and her robot sidekick Al run through nine levels of their subconscious on debut. Beyond The Pixels was talking about animated shows and collectible cartridges back when Astro Burn was still an announcement, and it has got the shooter itself out of the door first.

Astro Burn is available for a premium of $9.99 or your regional equivalent. Not sure about you, but your cat is unlikely to be impressed by any of this.

If you want more things to dodge while the iOS version gets optimised, our list of the best bullet hell games on Android has plenty that will not purr at you.