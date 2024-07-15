Astra: Knights of Veda celebrates 100 days since launch with major content drop

A new character, new dungeon and more

Astra: Knights of Veda is celebrating 100 days since launch

This update comes with a new character and more

You can also enjoy special rewards for the occasion

2D action MMORPG Astra: Knights of Veda will celebrate 100 days since its launch, it has been announced. The action's already begun, but celebrations will continue throughout the month and into the 1st of August.

The headliner for this update is the new character Death Crown. This is the first dual attribute character who wields both Darkness and Fire. They can overwhelm their enemies with both offensive and defence spells. As well as that, they possess the Judgement of Death and Judgement of Darkness abilities that allow them to hit for even greater damage!

Then there's the exclusive dungeon roguelike mode with Portrait of Thierry. This mode boasts 27 floors for players to clear, each containing special rewards called Mystical Chromatics. These can then be exchanged for new equipment to keep your battles feeling fresh.

Yes, actually. Because the last thing to add is the rewards for this event. You'll be able to participate in a special event during the celebration period where numerous rewards will be on offer including 5-star Halos, Crystals of Destiny and Crystals of Fate. Returning players can also benefit from double rewards events for certain adventure areas.

