World of Tanks Blitz is collaborating with artist Oliver Tree from September 24th to October 4th, bringing the genre-bending musician’s unique flavour into the strategy game. Players will be able to score themed prizes from the eccentric former pro-scooter riding champ, as well as experience Tree’s one-of-a-kind musical stylings within the game.

Players of World of Tanks Blitz will have the chance to earn prizes like Headphones, Sunglasses, and an accumulative avatar all with the chart-topping artist’s brand. Premium Account days are also up for grabs, as well as an American Tier IV Medium Tank, the M3 Lee. Collectibles can be combined into Legendary items, exchanged for Free XP, or simply kept as memorable souvenirs.

Finally, participants who make it to the 6th stage of the event will be rewarded with Oliver’s digital autograph - a first for Tree when it comes to licensing his digital autograph in a game.

“World of Tanks Blitz loves doing its own stunts, just like Oliver Tree. From taking our tankers to Mars and bending the rules of gravity, to battling in the depths of the ocean, we’re continually surprising our players by pushing genre boundaries and adding even more fun to the game. And what could be more fun than listening to Oliver’s blood-pumping beats while battling it out?” says Natasha Pershyts, Publishing Product Director at World of Tanks Blitz.

If you’re eager to experience the cross-platform team-based MMO in a whole new light with this collab event, you can download World of Tanks Blitz on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. It’s also available on the Nintendo Switch and on Steam.

