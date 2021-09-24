However you choose to experience this golf mobile gaming experience, here are a few tips to keep in mind when battling it out with Whistling Straits.

Golf Clash has grown tremendously since its release and has reached not only fans of the sport but non-golf fans too. The game is known for its quick rounds and fairly simple controls. You'll duel against players around the world in one-on-one matches, kind of like in the old Shell's Wonderful World of Golf TV show back in the day.

The folks at Playdemic and EA have teamed up with Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA of America to give virtual golfers a chance to experience the Ryder Cup, one of the biggest in golf and possibly in all of sports. Gamers will be able to tackle Whistling Straits, a beautiful course designed by Pete Dye that is located in Kohler, Wisconsin, and was built on an old Air Force base (yes, you read that right).

Also read:

You can play the challenging and breathtaking 17th hole in a one-shot challenge or you can enter into the 9-hole Ryder Cup that EA and Playdemic put together.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Golf Clash articles!