League of Legends: Wild Rift is set to have its first international esports tournament in November. Riot Games has announced that the Wild Rift Horizon Cup will come to Singapore in mid-November. The tournament will have two stages, with one being held on November 13th, and the other on November 21st. It serves as a celebration for the end of the 2021 preseason. The preseason was a prelude to the official season that will kick off in 2022.

To qualify for the Wild Rift Horizon Cup, eight regions around the world will launch regional tournaments that will culminate in Singapore. The top ten teams from these regional qualifiers will battle it out at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on November 13th. The winning teams from here will get an opportunity to win the first-ever Wild Rift tournament on November 21st.

The aim with LoL: Wild Rift was for it to become a game that can strengthen the esports ecosystem. The popularity of esports is increasing massively and Wild Rift is adding to that with the Horizon Cup, and many more to come after the official season kicks off next year.

Leo Faria, Global Head of Wild Rift Esports, said: “The Wild Rift Horizon Cup is the first of many steps we will take to show how committed we are to our mobile fans around the world. We are excited to share more of what we’ve been preparing for the future of the sport later this year.”

More information about the tournament, including the dates for regional qualifiers, prize pool, broadcast schedule, and content format will all be shared slightly closer to November.

Stay tuned if you and your friends have what it takes to win Wild Rift’s first esports cup. And if you haven’t already, download League of Legends: Wild Rift for free on the App Store and Google Play.

Want more? Check out our 31 other League of Legends: Wild Rift news stories!