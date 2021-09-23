Skillz has announced a new mobile game from the Big Buck first-person shooter franchise titled Big Buck Hunter: Marksman. Developed by Play Mechanix, the new title lets players hunt for game as well as compete against others to see who has the higher score.

With Big Buck Hunter: Marksman, the hit hunting franchise is reaching out to a wider audience on mobile. As part of the festivities of the new launch, Skillz will host a two-day live and virtual Big Buck Hunter: Marksman tournament, which will be held at the 14th Annual Big Buck Hunter World Championship this year. The championship event will take place in Chicago on October 1st and on the 2nd.

“Big Buck Hunter: Marksman represents a significant milestone for Skillz as we celebrate our expansion into the wildly popular first-person shooter genre,” says Andrew Paradise, CEO and Founder of Skillz. “The fervent fan base behind FPS games like Big Buck Hunter number in the hundreds of millions, so we’re honored to introduce Marksman, an all-new hunting experience alongside the incredible developer partner, Play Mechanix exclusively on Skillz.”

“This is a great day as we officially release Big Buck Hunter: Marksman, which integrates one of our most popular video game franchises of all-time, with Skillz, the world’s most powerful mobile games competition engine,” says George Petro, Founder of Play Mechanix. “We’re ecstatic to introduce our fans to this next generation mobile game that brings community, competition, and the chance to win huge prizes. It’s what fans of the Big Buck Hunter franchise have grown to know and love, and has kept them playing for over 20 years.”

You can download Big Buck Hunter: Marksman on the iOS App Store or on the Samsung Galaxy Store. Don’t forget to enter Match Code BIGBUCKZ starting October 1st to get a chance to win $5,000.

