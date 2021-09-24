Here are a few SkateBIRD tips to help you out on your path to becoming a bird skating legend. SkateBIRD is a humorous game that is exactly what the name implies. You play as a bird who rides a skateboard. Being such a small animal, you'll skate around in smaller locations including a bedroom in a house among other places.

For the most part, the game is pretty straightforward, but it's a bit different compared to games like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater or Skate. You'll need to navigate the parks and start stringing together some tricks.

You're not going to be going crazy with combos right away but once you get comfortable with the controls, you'll be chirping with excitement as you nail tricks.