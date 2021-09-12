Wemade's MMORPG MIR4 has launched its first large-scale update this month with Hidden Valley Capture, a new core content battle between clans to see who’s the best of the best. Along with the massive update come additional in-game upgrades such as the Clan Challenge and Solitude Training to make sure players will never run out of reasons to play the game.

Following its successful release across 170 countries, MIR4 has now rolled out its latest patch that introduces the Hidden Valley Capture feature. This is an epic battle between clans across the globe in order to gain control of Darksteel, the source of the game's main resource. The action-packed event will be held every Wednesday at 10 PM starting September 15th.

“The clan that occupies the Hidden Valley gains enormous power and authority to operate the Darksteel trade,” Wemade says. “Clans may monopolize the mines by controlling entry into the Hidden Valley, or tax the mined Darksteel to benefit the clan. Darksteel can be smelted into the utility coin Draco and exchanged for the virtual asset Wemix tokens, which create a bridge between in-game resources and real assets. Therefore, clan battles eventually affect the real economy and thus leading to more intense clan battles.”

On top of all this, a new server region - SA (South America) - has been added to accommodate the increasing number of fans playing the game.

If you’re eager to join the bandwagon and you just can’t wait to grab a piece of the pie for yourself, you can download MIR4 on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

