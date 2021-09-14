Controls Are Simple
With Adventures of Kidd taking a historic gaming approach, you can expect the controls to be easy to pick up and play. That's exactly what you get here. You have a few buttons on-screen that let you move, jump, punch and kick, as you destroy your foes.
It won't take you long to learn exactly what to do. That's how most arcade games were back in the day, as all you needed to do was fire up the game and get going and you'd figure it out. You'll feel like you're going back in a time a little bit.
You'll get dropped right into the game and it's go time. Even if you find the controls slightly confusing, you'll get comfortable with them in a hurry. And if you've played your share of classic brawlers in the past, then this should be a piece of cake and a slice of pie.
Neat Power-Ups
What's an arcade-style game without some cool power-ups? Well, Adventure of Kidd has a few that you can snatch up in each level. They'll randomly drop as you fight your enemies. All you need to do is run over the power-up item and it'll activate.
One example of a cool (and kind of funny) power-up is where Kidd summons two other clones of himself to fight the baddies. The extra kicking and punching sounds make it pretty humorous. Not to mention that one angry Kidd is tough for the foes to deal with already, but three? Good luck.
Keep an eye out for more boosts to help make getting through levels a bit easier. It just adds to the old-school charms that the game provides. If you want that arcade cabinet experience, then grabbing those power-ups will certainly add to those vibes.
Boss Fights
Adventures of Kidd is actually a very short game, but it still finds time to throw some boss battles your way. There are a couple you'll have to take down in the later levels. It really makes the game more intense and adds a bit of challenge.
I won't spoil anything, but one boss is particularly cool. He's the first you'll likely run into on your journey through the game world. But bosses will have health just like you, having 100 hearts each. This makes the battles even and fun.
Just make sure you have enough hearts going into each one. Also, be aggressive and try not to let up. Drain the lives as quickly as you can. Give them the old one-two and finish them off. Your adventures continue, young Kidd.