Charming tap tap adventure Light a Way is celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival with tasty mooncakes and new costumes. Throughout the limited-time event, players can become the Guardian of the Moonlight during the festival by illuminating the world and keeping the darkness at bay.

Light a Way is an adorable idle clicker that lets players light up the whole world to eliminate the eternal darkness through Lantern Phoenixes. The gentle glow and welcoming warmth of the lanterns can help the main protagonist’s noble quest to banish the everlasting dark. As the Guardian of the Light travels the lands to search for and collect the Lantern Phoenixes, players can exchange Mooncake items for lightstones, magic staffs, and the Jade Dress Set.

In line with this, the Moon Goddess is also contributing to the festivities with the Chang'e Dress Set. These elegant robes possess an otherworldly glow powered by the light of the moon and the twinkling of the stars, so you can keep the light burning as you fight through the malevolent forces who dare to stand in your way.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the game, Light A Way is a relaxing title where you tap to attack enemies, befriend cute (and squishy!) Lumis, and restore the Light to a darkened world. There are 90 different Bonds to build with your Fairies, plus six signature spells and 18 specialisations to tinker with. All this comes with pleasing visuals and a lovely musical score to serenade you in the background.

If you’re eager to give the game a go, Light A Way is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

