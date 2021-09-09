NEO 2045, VR Realms’ exciting new MMO for children, is finally stepping out of open beta and into the world on September 23rd. To hype up the upcoming release date, a new motion comic has also been released, detailing the lore behind the game and the intergalactic adventures waiting for kids across the globe.

With NEO 2045’s sci-fi action and interstellar quests, kids will no doubt find endless reasons to explore the vast unknown and socialize with their online friends. The game also ups the multiplayer aspect of the title with its Game Maker and Pet Battles, all done with the assurance of a safe environment for younger players.

In particular, the Game Maker features an easy-to-use drag-and-drop game editor that helps creative youths co-create different kinds of games, whether they’re into racing games or action platformers. Players can also create puzzles and adventure games with scalability, which means these future game devs can create everything from small, bite-sized experiences to more massive multiplayer games.

The Pet Battles, on the other hand, let players battle with other pet owners using their pets in thrilling card battles. Players can collect cards, boost their decks, and prime their Clash Cards with every match.

NEO 2045 features a vast, open-world environment filled to the brim with sci-fi action via single and multiplayer mini-games. Players can also terraform landscapes to their liking, so if you’re eager to learn more about the kid-friendly MMO, you can check out the official website to know more. You can also take a peek at the game over on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

