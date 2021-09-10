Even though Supercell’s Everdale is only available in selected countries as of now, it’s growing increasingly popular with each passing day. If you have played Everdale, even a few days, you know how important villagers are in this collaborative mobile building simulation game.

As soon as you jump into the world of Everdale, you get one villager by default whilst the tutorials help you get another. After that, it becomes a very long road to get more villagers. It took me two entire weeks to get six villagers, and I don’t see my next villager coming anytime within the next two months.

When you complete ‘A New Home’ research in the study building, it allows you to build a new home for an additional villager. Once you build a new home, the game gives you three options to select a new villager, each with a different name and costume.

The names of the villagers are completely random. For example, my villagers were named Carolina, Manuel, Lino, and Lane. I wanted to changes the name of my villagers to something I could relate to, but I couldn’t find an option to do so. But Supercell does allow you to change the name of the villagers and you can do it for free. So, read on to learn how to do it.

Here is how to change the name of the villagers in Everdale:

Just follow the below-mentioned steps to change the name of a villager in Everdale.

1. Got to the villager dashboard.

2. Select a villager and click on his/her name.

3. Now click on the three dots next to their name.

4. Type a new name and click okay.

That is it. Now, the new name will be applied to the selected villager. You can repeat the process with the other villagers and change their names as well.

That is it for this post. For more such Everdale Tips, tricks and guides, stay tuned with us.

