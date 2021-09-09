Junkworld, Ironhide Game Studio’s post-apocalyptic tower defense game, is finally out on soft launch today. Junkworld is now available to download on Google Play for regions in the UK, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Uruguay, with more territories - as well as an iOS release - coming soon.

From the creators of Kingdom Rush comes a fast-paced tower defense title where you’ll have to be on your toes and know how to switch tactics at a moment’s notice in order to survive the war between opposing factions. Junkworld lets you take the lead among brave Scavengers, scouring inhospitable environments and toxic landscapes you can pretty much expect from a post-apocalyptic scenario. You’ll have to bring down the tyrannical rule of The Order to save your people, even if it means clashing against foes in the unforgiving wastelands of the desert.

Typical of the genre, you’ll have to figure out the most strategic placement of upgradable towers as well as overcome challenges and slay beastly fiends. Is a flamethrower more your weapon of choice, or do you value precision as a sniper? Use your skills efficiently to stop your enemies in their tracks, and manage the best combos to defeat your foes. The game also features 40 challenging stages, nine deployable tactics, tons of daily missions, and customized arsenals across two hostile terrains.

Are you ready to brave the radioactive marshes? Junkworld is now available on soft launch over on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also have a look at the game’s official website if you want to stay updated on all the latest developments.

