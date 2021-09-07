That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories is a nation-building 3D battle RPG. Bandai Namco, the game publisher, has just announced that the game will be released globally and is now up for pre-registration on iOS and Android.
About the gameThat time I got reincarnated as a slime ISEKAI Memories is an upcoming 3D battle RPG from Bandai Namco Entertainment. The game is based on the Japanese novel That time I got reincarnated as a slime. What's more interesting is that the game has been developed under the supervision of Fuse, who is the original writer of the novels.
The game allows players to use the nation-building system to create their ideal version of The Tempest. Players can build and position all sorts of buildings such as laboratories, magic-enhancing facilities, restaurants, and even homes if they desire. The game lets you interact with everything you build; you can take a walk and interact with the citizen and even take a glimpse at their daily lives.
The game will have a 3D command-based battle system that makes the game's controls perfectly adaptive for the touchscreen. It also features an in-game social feature that allows you to give gifts to characters and make friends with them in-game.
That time I got reincarnated as a slime ISEKAI Memories will release globallyToday, Bandai Namco published a video on their official Youtube Channel where Onishi, the game producer of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Memories, announced that the game will not only release in Japan but will be made available globally.
Pre-Register for the game beginsPre-registration for the game has just begun. Players can now pre-register for That time I got reincarnated as a slime ISEKAI Memories via Google Play and the App Store.
The developers have also announced rewards for all players who pre-register for the title. The rewards will be sent to the players once the game launches globally. The pre-registration rewards include Stamina Recovery Items, Character Equipment Items, 5x Recruit tickets, Shuna Character, and much more.