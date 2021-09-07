That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories is a nation-building 3D battle RPG. Bandai Namco, the game publisher, has just announced that the game will be released globally and is now up for pre-registration on iOS and Android.

About the game

That time I got reincarnated as a slime ISEKAI Memories is an upcoming 3D battle RPG from Bandai Namco Entertainment. The game is based on the Japanese novel That time I got reincarnated as a slime. What's more interesting is that the game has been developed under the supervision of Fuse, who is the original writer of the novels.

The game allows players to use the nation-building system to create their ideal version of The Tempest. Players can build and position all sorts of buildings such as laboratories, magic-enhancing facilities, restaurants, and even homes if they desire. The game lets you interact with everything you build; you can take a walk and interact with the citizen and even take a glimpse at their daily lives.

The game will have a 3D command-based battle system that makes the game's controls perfectly adaptive for the touchscreen. It also features an in-game social feature that allows you to give gifts to characters and make friends with them in-game.

That time I got reincarnated as a slime ISEKAI Memories will release globally

Today, Bandai Namco published a video on their official Youtube Channel where Onishi, the game producer of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Memories, announced that the game will not only release in Japan but will be made available globally.

Pre-Register for the game begins

Pre-registration for the game has just begun. Players can now pre-register for That time I got reincarnated as a slime ISEKAI Memories via Google Play and the App Store

The developers have also announced rewards for all players who pre-register for the title. The rewards will be sent to the players once the game launches globally. The pre-registration rewards include Stamina Recovery Items, Character Equipment Items, 5x Recruit tickets, Shuna Character, and much more.

When will the game release?

The developers have not yet announced the global release date for the game. But the poster image of the game states that it is coming in 2021.