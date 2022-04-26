SLIME - ISEKAI Memories hosting massive giveaway for 6th-month anniversary

Bandai Namco’s popular gacha RPG Slime - ISEKAI Memories, based on the anime series of a similar name, is hosting a six-month celebration that includes two new characters to collect, free gacha rolls, and a new story event.

Let’s go over the new characters first! Milin Nava, the Dragon Fist, is a damage-based character that uses draconic magic to punch her enemies from the backline, giving her the perfect disposition to be your next best glass-cannon damage per second based party member. After her, we’ve got Veldora Tempest, the Mighty Roar. Also a dragon based character, Veldora takes on the support role as opposed to Milin’s position. Veldora focuses on buffing up all of your party members with attack increases and soul gauge boosts as well.

After the new characters, we’ve got a ton of free gacha rolls. If you check into the game from May 12th to May 31st, you can get 55 free rolls on any banners you choose. Then, the Isekai Reverly Login Bonus - Part 1 encourages signing in during the event duration, which is currently running until May 31st, allowing you to earn over 1,000 Magicrystals, the in-game currency. Plus, if you log in every day during this time, you’re guaranteed one free 5-star character ticket. On top of all of those, you can also get a once-a-day free 4-star or higher character until May 9th.

And finally, we’ve got a new story event that allows you to garner a look into the characters’ daily lives a bit further. This one will see Veldora taking on Milim in boxing, fencing, and Judo. So, needless to say, we’ve got an abundance of free rolls that would usually take a while to grind for along with a bunch of new characters and some fun new story bits.

With all this in mind, there’s no better time to get into Slime - ISEKAI Memories. If you’d like to give the anime-inspired RPG a shot, you can check it out for free on the App Store and Google Play.