Skate City is one of the numerous (I mean numerous) skateboarding titles that have graced our gaming devices across all platforms, including mobile. Skateboarding games hardly miss when it comes to being a blast to play, as some of the most iconic video games ever made are based on the sport (Tony Hawk's Pro Skater and Skate for example).

But, Skate City provides a different kind of skateboarding experience. It plays a lot like an endless runner, making it perfect for mobile, as these types of games are extremely popular on the platform. This also means that the game has a "miniature" look to it, which leads to some beautiful and smooth gameplay.

On Apple Arcade, Skate City quickly became one of the most popular games on the service. It has since expanded to other platforms. In this article, we'll tell you a few other things you should know about this street skating experience before ollieing in.

