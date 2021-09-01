The details for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship North American Qualifier have been unveiled. MOONTON Games and Estars have revealed that the qualifiers will take place on two separate occasions, one on September 11th and 12th, and the other on September 18th and 19th. The contest is set to be a massive one, in fact, it will be the biggest competition in the North American region to date.

Teams from both the USA and Canada will battle it out for a share of the prize pool of $6,500 USD. The winning team will also get to show off their skills at the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang M3 World Championship. So, you’re gonna have to be an unbelievably great team if you want a shot at the World Championship. Some of the big names joining the contest are host Jake “SirActionSlacks” Kanner, caster Austin “Capitalist” Walsh and content creator David “Assassin Dave” Mao.

Here’s the format of the entire competition. The Qualifier will have a single-elimination bracket, the semi-finals, a best of three series, finally leading up to a best of five series to give the top 8 teams. The winning team will receive $3,500 USD, the first runner up will get $2,000 USD, and the second runner up - $1,000 USD. The participating teams and viewers also stand a chance to win over 2.7 million Diamonds.

The quarter- and semi-finals, and the final will all be viewable live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. Tune in from 11:00 am PDT on September 18th and 19th to catch the action.

There is also no limit on the registrations. MOONTON Games wants as many people who want to participate in the tournament, can participate. Anyone from the States and Canada simply has to fill in this registration form and they can compete. So, if you and your friends have that competitive streak, then be sure to register. You may just win!

The final M3 World Championship will take place sometime in December, but we'll get more details on that closer to the tournament itself. For now, register for the tournament and download Mobile Legends: Bang Bang for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang news stories!