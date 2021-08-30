Elex and Skybound have just released a brand new chapter for their exhilarating strategy game, and an awesome new trailer to celebrate it. The Walking Dead: Survivors lets players manage their settlements in order to survive not only against the horde of the undead but also against fellow survivors looking for some grub and gold, and the new trailer showcases that in a pretty cheeky way.

The Walking Dead: Survivors’ new trailer is a heart-stopping live-action featurette of how living in a world infested with zombies might be like, but with a witty sense of humour that thrusts the players themselves into the strategy game. In the trailer, we can see that raiding the camps of other survivors is necessary to thrive, but when it comes to fending off the waves of zombies knocking at your door, an Alliance might just be the most prudent thing to do.

This perfect combination of strategy and cooperation definitely increases players’ chances of defending themselves successfully against the relentless undead. What makes the game more engaging is that it puts players’ survival skills to the test, whether they’re building bases and defending against attacks or simply micromanaging resources to make the most of existing supplies. There’s also a thrilling PvP experience involved as players fight to live another day versus both the living and the dead.

Players can step into the shoes of Rick, Glenn, Negan, Michonne, and Ezekiel and take advantage of their unique skills to survive. If you’re eager to give it a go, you can download The Walking Dead: Survivors from the iOS App Store and on Google Play for Android. It’s a free-to-play game with ads and in-app purchases.

