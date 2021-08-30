In our last post, we shared a guide on how to create or leave a valley. Now that you are aware of the basics, in this post, we will teach you how to become a leader of the valley in Everdale. So, let's get started.

All About Valleys in Everdale

Once you reach Study level four and complete 'the valley' research, the game will automatically add you to a valley. They are a core aspect of the game, where you play alongside nine other players trying to make your valley the best in the game.

If you have ever played Clash of Clans, then you can relate valley to a Clan. There are three roles in a valley. They are Member, Elder, and Leader. When a valley is created, the first player to join becomes the leader. The top three players are automatically promoted to the elder role (there will only be two elders if the leader is among the top three players), and everyone else is a member.

How to become a leader of a Vallery in Everdale?

1. By being the first person to join the valley

Since the game automatically generates valleys, there is no way you can create a valley and become a leader. And is this why you have to use your mind alongside some tips and tricks to become a leader of a valley. There are two methods that allow you to become a leader of the valley:You can take up the role of a leader by being the first person to join a new valley created by the game. However, it's not in your hands. The only way you can do it is to ask the leader of your current valley to kick you and hope that you are the first player in the lobby.

If you browse lobbies and join them, you will never be the first person to join. Hence the only way to be the first person in a valley is to get kicked from your current valley, and maybe by chance, it might happen.

2. By winning the leader's vote

Things to note:

The system favours the current leader, which means the current leader retains his position in case of a tie

A player wins if he gets five votes, and the elections are ended instantly

The elections also end early if all 10 votes are cast before 24 hours pass

The other way to become a leader of a valley is by winning a leader's vote. However, you must be an Elder to start a leader's vote. When a leader's election is started, the top four members with the highest reputation points in the valley are then chosen as voting choices. The members in the valley have 24 hours to vote, after which the game itself selects the most voted person as the new leader.

So that is how you become a leader of a valley in Everdale. For more such Everdale tips and tricks, stay tuned with us.