After quite a successful launch on PC, Console, and iOS, Northgard is officially available on Android devices at $8.99/€8.99 with a special 30% off launch price. The game has sold over 2 million copies and the Northmen of Northgard are ready to tell their story to many more people on Android devices!

The Story

Northgard is a strategy-based game that draws elements from Norse mythology. While you won’t be facing off against ferocious gods, the game has its fair share of battles.

Here’s a little rundown on the story in case you are new to the game. We follow the story of Rig, whose father, the Viking High King is murdered, and his Regal Horn is stolen by a man called Hagen. This event becomes a catalyst for Rig and his own son, and his right-hand man Brand into a whole new world of Northgard.

Here they will discover the truth behind the assassination and how there is a deeper plot beyond Hagen's actions. Throughout their journey, they will make multiple friends as well as foes whilst uncovering the reason behind the assassination of Rig's father.

The Clans

Eikthyrnir – The clan of the stag

Heidrun – The clan of the goat

Fenrir – The clan of the wolf

Huginn & Muninn – The clan of the raven

Bjarki – The clan of the bear

Slidrugtanni – The clan of the boar

The campaign consists of 11 chapters and to make gameplay more challenging, players need to master the specialities of the first six clans. They are:

DLCs

Northgard has six DLCs, all of which are now playable immediately on iOS and Android devices. They can be bought separately for $2.99/€2.99 a piece, or in bundles of 3 (Scale Bundle- Snake, Dragon, Kraken and Fur Bundle- Horse, Ox, Lynx) for $6.99/€6.99.

However, the Horse DLC is currently free to play until August 31st. Investigate this murder by downloading Northgard for a special price of $5.99/€5.99 on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

