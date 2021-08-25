Marvel Future Revolution is out today! Players can now join the fight to keep the world safe from the aftereffects of the Convergence from their Android and iOS devices. Marvel’s massive open-world title lets fans step into the shoes of their favorite Marvel heroes in an action-packed adventure from Netmarble, all in a free-to-play package.

As the entertainment giant Marvel’s first open-world action RPG on mobile, Marvel Future Revolution features a vast, multi-dimensional environment that will take players everywhere from the streets of New Stark City to the mysterious Dark Zone. The Vision nobly sacrificed himself to stop M.O.D.O.K.’s dastardly deeds and saved the world, but now it’s up to the superheroes who were left behind to pick up the pieces.

Players can choose to play as Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Star-Lord, Storm, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, or Spider-Man. There are tons of customization options available, with equipment and gear offering stat rewards as well to boost character attributes.

The pre-download of the game alone placed No.1 in Popular Games in 78 countries across the globe. To celebrate launch day, there will be two live streams - the game’s Gamescom coverage at 11AM PDT, and awesome developer interviews on Marvel LIVE starting at 5PM PDT.

Marvel Future Revolution is now available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Don’t forget to catch the live orchestra performance at 8PM PDT on the game’s official YouTube channel, or take a look at our special preview to get an idea of the game.

