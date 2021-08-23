The pandemic has definitely pushed creators everywhere to find more creative ways to flaunt their talents, and singing is no exception. A new kind of singing competition is in the works with Shooting Starz, a competitive mobile game where contestants fight for the top spot through virtual sing-offs.

Now on Ulule, Shooting Starz from indie game developers Green Island lets aspiring champions upload their covers or original songs on the platform to vie for the precious attention of the viewer. It’ll be a true test of talent as well as audience appeal, as the musicians will have to do their best to rank up on the leaderboards and nab the top spot.

Singers and music lovers who score the top three spots will have the privilege of participating in an epic Livestream viral final, created in partnership with interactive live events expert Genvid. This celebration of music and beats will be held along with known musicians to really ramp up the excitement of the finale. Then, loyal fans and eager audiences can vote for their faves with real-time voting to decide who will reign supreme.

The campaign for the game is now live on Ulule for both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. The campaign has secured 23% of its goal so far, and there are still 18 days left before the campaign ends. With the amount secured so far, the publishers will be able to finish the release version of the app, as well as include facial recognition for fun face filters, plus digital wearables.

If you’re eager to know more about the upcoming game, you can join the community of followers on the game’s official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

Looking for more free games? Check out these top 25 best free mobile games to play on your iPhone, iPad or Android Phone in 2021!