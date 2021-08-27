Expanding the territory in Infinite Lagrange can grant access to great amounts of resources but at the same time, it can be a tricky process. There's a number of challenges players have to overcome, including the mandatory competition between players. Since space is a public domain, every player has access to every single feature. That means the other players can, and will contest the best areas in the galaxy. As a result, losing resources and ships in the process is to be expected.

In order to secure your own logistics, you should build your base in an area rich in mineable resources, but at the same time you want to keep it as safe as possible. Try to pick a spot that can ensure that as this is the first important step towards quick territory expansion.

Since you can explore any part of the universe in Infinite Lagrange, simply by creating an operation in the desired area, players should try to find the best possible spot by exploring multiple corners of the galaxy.

Another point of great importance when expanding a territory is protecting it. Having one fleet patrolling the area and at least one more ready to go is going to give players peace of mind in the case of an enemy attack. Outposts can turn the tide of any battle as they hold a very high strategic importance. They have a lot of uses but their ability that allows players to instantly relocate their base is simply unmatched.

Furthermore, attacking faster than the opponents results in an instant win. Sometimes it's just as simple as that. On top of that, ally forces can use them as well. Something that you should know and keep in mind is that once you relocate to an outpost, that outpost will disappear. That can only be done if there are no on-going building operations (meaning ship or base building).

Of course sometimes the battle scale is just too big for one player alone to deal with. When it comes to that, don't hesitate to ask for the union's help for support.