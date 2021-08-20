Are you looking for ways to play Minecraft Pocket Edition on your PC? We will tell you exactly how to play it on your PC by simply installing an emulator called Bluestacks. We will also discuss the other possible ways you can try the game without needing to install an emulator.

Mojang’s Minecraft Pocket Edition is the mobile version of Minecraft. Both versions are pretty much the same except PE is optimised for mobile devices. The game launched back in 2011 for both Android and iOS as a premium title that will set you back $7.49.

Minecraft takes you on an adventurous journey where you explore infinite worlds and construct multiple elegant structures. The Pocket Edition of Minecraft features the same functions you'll find in the normal version. It even includes add-ons and slash commands. On top of that, you can invite players to help you craft as it features multiplayer functionality.

Let’s take a look at how we can download and install Minecraft Pocket Edition on Bluestacks.

How to download and install Bluestacks?

Follow the steps below to download and install Bluestacks on your PC.

First off, head to the Bluestacks' official website by clicking here

Check your OS type and download the installer

Open the installer and follow the on-screen instructions

Finally, tap on confirm and the installation will begin

How to install Minecraft on Bluestacks?

After you have successfully installed the emulator on your PC, it is now time to log in with your Google account in order to access Google Play. After you have logged in, simply follow the steps to install Minecraft.

Open Google Play and search for Minecraft

As it is a paid title, make sure you’ve linked your bank details with your Google Account to make the purchase. You can also use your Play balance to deduct the amount

Bluestacks supports Minecraft, so you will see the green download button after you have made the purchase

Tap on the download button and wait for the download and installation to finish

Is there any way to play Minecraft without installing Bluestacks?

Unfortunately, there’s no way you can run Minecraft Pocket Edition on a PC without an emulator. As we mentioned above, Pocket Edition is meant for mobile devices. So, if you wish to run the game on PC, you would need to run software that’s capable of executing mobile applications.

