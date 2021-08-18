Fans of The Oregon Trail will be delighted to know that Gameloft has just released a massive update to the game on Apple Arcade. The charming adventure title now has tons of extra collectibles for the most avid completionists, as well as brand new fishing gameplay mechanics (because who doesn’t love chilling along the waters and waiting for a bite?).

Of course, the game also stays true to its educational elements, as the update features adventures that are based on real-life events like the Wind Wagon. The Oregon Trail adds new journeys such as the Lost Hollow, where players can experience Stephen Meek and his party’s challenging struggle to manage supplies while trapped in a desert. A new Peppard's Folly quest sees Samuel Peppard and William Thomas competing against each other to create the Wind Wagon first, while the Frail Monument quest lets players get to know a traveling family and their child.

As for the new Fishing game mode, players can dive into this as a standalone mini-game or as part of all the main Journeys. You’ll get to find, collect, and sell different kinds of fishies from various regions, as well as learn about the early history of the relaxing activity along the Oregon Trail.

The massive update also offers plenty of quality-of-life improvements such as a revamped user interface with more accessible features, as well as upgraded UI for game stats and party drafting. Improvements to River Crossing and to the Wagon Grease have been made, along with bug fixes and localization updates to ensure a smoother gameplay experience.

The Oregon Trail is available to play on the Apple Arcade subscription service, which you can sign up for with a price tag of $4.99 a month.

