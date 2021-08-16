Apple Arcade will welcome another banger of a game to its subscription service soon, Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls. A fresh addition to Konami’s long-running series of gothic horror action-adventure video games that launched way back in 1986 for the Nintendo Family Computer Disk System. Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls will be launching exclusively on Apple’s premium game subscription of over 200 games, Apple Arcade. What a long way we’ve come!

While it may be a new inclusion to the 40 odd Castlevania titles that already exist, Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls will stick to its roots, offering players classic 2D action and 60 stages to play. GoS will feature five playable fan-favourite heroes from Castlevania’s long-standing history. The game is a full-fledged side-scrolling action game. Battle through the game as:

Alucard from Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Simon Belmont from the original Castlevania

Maria Renard from Castlevania: Rondo of Blood

Charlotte Aulin from Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin

Shanoa from Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia

To make things interesting, these characters won’t just be palette swaps, but unique characters, each with their own abilities. This means that you will have to master the abilities of all characters and choose which one of them suits your playstyle the most for the various stages. On top of the 60 base levels, the game will also offer some daily and weekly missions.

GoS will also bring back some of the series’ most revered creators. Ayami Kojima, known for her work in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow and other Castlevania titles is designing the characters for GoS and Michiru Yamane, the composer of GoS’ main theme, also composed iconic themes for Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Genso Suikoden III.

The game will be available in 16 different languages and can be played on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV, with controller support and keyboard compatibility.

Check out Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls’ official App Store page. It will be part of Apple Arcade, a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month.

