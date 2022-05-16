Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls' latest update concludes the grimoire story while revealing some major secrets

Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. just announced that Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls has just been updated with heaps of new content, including stories, Alter Arts characters and a lot more. The new stories answer some of the fans’ burning questions by revealing what happened during Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse, which lead to the first Dracula being defeated. The update finally brings an end to the Grimoire story as well.

Soma has made use of a special technique and transformed into a demon king. Lucy and her friend are trying to diffuse the situation but it seems that Death has a whole other plan. The update finally unearths the truth of Death’s plan and the incident. Big secrets are about to be revealed in Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls!

All the heroes may be put in a spot that is tough to get out of, but someone is here to show everyone the light. A new fellow has found their way to Castlevania as we near the final phase of the grand battle at the place of beginnings. As players move ahead with the story, characters like Soma Cruz and Trevor Belmont will add themselves to Alter Arts. The Grimoire story is coming to a close but ultimately, who will be victorious, vampires or humans?

Additionally, the update introduces new boss battles against iconic individuals from the Castlevania series that will provide players with a new challenge. To top it all off, new features have also been added. The weapon equipment system will provide equipment to dispatch units to strengthen weapons and receive numerous rewards in return. Lastly, surplus souls can now be transformed into other items.

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls can be played on iOS via an active Apple Arcade subscription. It costs $4.99 a month and gives access to a plethora of games to play with new ones being added monthly.