Age of Empires is my all-time favorite game, and you guys can't even imagine my happiness when I got to know that it's coming to mobile devices. However, there are few twists in the story, and in this post, we will discuss everything you need to know about the upcoming Age of Empire mobile game, or you can call it with its actual title name 'Return to Empire.'

Remember the good old days of setting up the PCs around the table, dividing people into teams, and then jumping into an Age of Empires LAN match. And once you defeat everyone else and hear that victory chime, you start with a new match. With time Age of Empires lost its charm; I played it last around 2-3 years ago. But it's coming to the mobile, and I can't wait.

Age of Empires Mobile announced

Tencent's TiMi Studios Group has confirmed it is working with Xbox Game Studios and subsidiary World's Edge to adapt the Age of Empires IP for smartphones. The game is being developed by TiMi Studios under the title 'Return to Empire' and is set to launch in China. pic.twitter.com/xGNjQZjeKE — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 12, 2021

Return to the Empires (Age of Empires Mobile) was actually revealed during the 2021 Tencent annual game conference . But it came to our attention yesterday when Daniel Ahmad, a well-known Senior game Analyst, tweeted about it.As per the details provided, Tencent's Timi Studios (known for games like COD Mobile Pokemon Unite ) is working with Xbox Game studios and Subsidiary World's Edge to adapt Age Empires IP for mobile platforms.

The game is being developed under the title 'Return to Empire' and is set to release in China. Sadly by the looks of it, it seems that the game might take quite some time to get an English version if it ever will.

What's new in the Age of Empires Mobile?

An official dedicated website for the game has been launched. And we were able to gather some teaser-trailer videos of the game alongside some screenshots. The background music used in the teaser-trailer videos is the same theme song used in the old Age of Empire titles, and it is sure to give you goosebumps.

In the trailer video, we can see that the game's core mechanics will be the same. But the game has been modernized, and the graphics (OMG!) looks fabulous.

Final Words

On the official website of the game, the developers have already started taking pre-registration for the title. Anyone living in china can pre-register for the game using their QQ account. The developers have also promised in-game rewards for all the players who pre-register.

The developers have also announced that they will be releasing a full demo video alongside more information about the game on 14th August. So you better stay tuned with us for more updates on the title.

Sadly, at the moment, we have no details whether Return to the Empires (Age of Empires Mobile) will release outside China or not. However, since it's Tencent that is developing the game, the chances for the game to release globally are pretty high. But for now, we will have to wait and watch. Fingers crossed.