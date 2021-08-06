RisingWings, a subsidiary of KRAFTON Inc, has announced that pre-registration for their upcoming real-time strategy game, Castle Craft: World War, is now open for Android devices. The game is also heading for iOS, with pre-orders set to open soon. Players who opt to pre-register for the game will receive gold and in-game items when it launches in the second half of 2021.

Castle Craft: World War is a real-time strategy title where players' must topple their opponent's base whilst expanding their own. To achieve this, they will need to build a deck with a variety of heroes and units. Then, on the battlefield, carefully manage resources and respond quickly to their opponent's tactics to keep the upper hand.

Outside of PvP, the game will feature several other game modes for players to tackle. They include Co-op Mode, Simulation Battle, Friendly Battle and Guild Battle. Beyond that, there will be realm versus realm modes such as Federation War and Local Conquest War. Check out the embedded video below for a taste of what the game has to offer.

Discussing the game, Moonchul Kang, Vice President of RisingWings said: “With its mobile-optimized gameplay and controls, we’ve already seen a lot of positive sentiment and feedback for Castle Craft: World War during its soft-launches in India, Canada, Thailand and a few other regions.

They added: "RisingWings will continue to introduce exciting features to bring more edge-of-your-seat battles to the game and make it the number one mobile strategy game.”

You can pre-register for Castle Craft: World War on Google Play, with App Store pre-orders set to open soon. The game is slated to release in the second half of 2021 and will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.