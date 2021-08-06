Following the initial announcement a little over a month ago, Devolver Digital has released My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge for iOS and Android devices. Rather than being a port of the PC version of the game, Ripe for Revenge was developed specifically for mobile devices, intending to make use of the touchscreen setup.

However, it still looks to keep the ethos of the original game intact. It features 37 action-packed levels you will travel through on foot, by motorbike and occasionally on a skateboard. Regardless of your method of transport, you will acrobatically gun down numerous enemies in stylish slow-motion to allow you to truly admire your skills - and aim a bit easier using touchscreen controls.

You can check out some of the gameplay in the teaser video we've embedded above. Here you'll see the array of weapons at your disposal and the numerous tricks you can pull off, including ricocheting bullets off signs to redirect them at your enemies.

Throughout each level, you will want to chain together as many combos as possible to rack up a higher score. The game uses the classic mobile three-star rating system, and your score will get multiplied by getting several kills within a short space of each other.

It is always great to see a new mobile game from Devolver Digital, one of the few well-known publishes that take mobile seriously. Alongside My Friend Pedro, they've also released the likes of GRIS, Minit and Downwell to phones, all of which are excellent.

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It is free-to-play with a single in-app purchase that unlocks the full game for $2.99.