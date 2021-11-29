Google Play’s Best of 2021 awards have wrapped up. Who’s won what?

The results are in! As an excellent 2021 comes to an end, we now know some of the best games to have released this year. Google Play’s Best of 2021 awards return once again with a list of multiple outstanding games across many categories. This year, Google Play expanded their list across games created for tablets, Wear OS, and Google TV as well. These apps are representative of all the hard work developers have put in this year and it also paves the way for more apps to come.

The Best App award was won by Balance, an app that finds creative ways to make people meditate, something we all need as we slowly recover from this pandemic. Balance was also considered to be one of the best apps for Personal Growth. On the gaming front, the new Pokémon-based MOBA Pokémon Unite won the award for best game! The dynamic and action-packed gameplay combined with a cross-platform experience left no boxes unchecked to make it this year’s best game.

Users were also allowed to vote for their favourite games. Something we have seen this year is the continued surge of battle royales. And the winner for Users’ Choice of Best Game 2021 is one too. One of the most downloaded battle royales, Garena’s Free Fire MAX takes this award. High-quality graphics combined with superior gameplay makes it one of the best battle royale’s out there. 2021 also saw the rise of indie developers creating some splendid games. At the forefront of these are George Batchelor’s Bird Alone and Annapurna Interactive’s Donut County, winning the title of the Best Indie game.

Another special game was My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge, which took action games to the next level. This game featuring a simple man and his banana best friend won awards for Best Indie and Tablet game. Meanwhile, League of Legends: Wild Rift was rated as one of the Best Competitive Games alongside the best for Tablets. Numerous games have won this year. You can check out the entire list of winners from Google Play’s Best of 2021 awards below:

App: Paramount+

Game: Garena Free Fire MAX

Balance

Pokémon UNITE

Empathy

Mentor Spaces

Speechify

Blossom

PhotoRoom

Rabit

Clubhouse

Noobly

Whatifi

Laughscape

Moonbeam

Moonly

Balance

Clementine

Uptime

Canva

Concepts

Houzz

Calm

MyFitnessPal

Sleep Cycle

Disney+

ESPN

Tubi

League of Legends: Wild Rift

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokémon UNITE

Rogue Land

Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Inked

JanKenUP!

Knights of San Francisco

Overboard!

Tears of Themis

7 Billion Humans

Bird Alone

Donut County

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

Puzzling Peaks EXE

Cats in Time

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

Disney POP TOWN

Switchcraft

Towers