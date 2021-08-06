Honkai Impact 3rd's version 5.0 update, Inherit the Flame, will arrive on 12th August and introduce Kiana's new S-rank battlesuit, [Herrscher of Flamescion]. On top of that, players can also tackle a new roguelike mode and enjoy the summer with some seasonal events.

[Herrscher of Flamescion], the upcoming S-Rank battlesuit boats a fiery cape and ponytail but the recognisable blue eyes of Kiana. The battlesuit allows for aerial combat, meaning Kiana can create a barrage of sword waves in midair. When in Herrscher mode, Kiana will wield a greatsword engulfed in flames that leaves a trail of fire in its wake. You can check out the animated trailer below for a teaser of the suit, and other content arriving in the update.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned roguelike mode is called Elysian Realm. It will see players exploring the backstories of eight Flame-Chasers. These characters boast unique support skills that can apparently notably change the way Valkyries fight. A good performance in this mode will net players Crystals and materials.

Finally, the Inherit the Flame update will add several summer-themed events and outfits. For instance, players can purchase Stygian Nymph's outfit [Stygian Seafoam] using tokens earned by completing challenge missions. Additionally, players can pull Herrscher of Sentience's outfit [Ooh! Summer!] from a special Outfit Supply and grab Divine Prayer's outfit [Sea & Breeze], Valkyrie Gloria, and an event stigma by logging in each day for a week.

If you're unfamiliar with Honkai Impact 3rd, it is a stylish action RPG where players will collect different Valkyries before heading into battle. There are multiple game modes to enjoy, including base building, racing shooting and even a dash of co-op for the more social players out there.

Honkai Impact 3rd is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

