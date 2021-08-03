Pokemon Unite is getting its first balance changing update following the game's global launch. If you want to have an edge on your opponent, being aware of this Pokémon Unite August update will definitely help.
The latest update will have a massive impact on the Pokemon Unite tier list as some of the Pokemon will get buffs while others will get nerfs. Therefore, in this post, we will discuss it all alongside some features that are being added to Pokemon Unite.
Pokemon Unite August 4th update patch notesHere are the details of all the Pokemon Buffs and Nerfs happening in the Pokemon Unite August update. The information has been sourced from the official Pokemon Unite website.
Charizard Balance Changes
- Flamethrower: Cooldown reduced
- Flamethrower: Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened
- Fire Punch: Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened
- Fire Blast: Cooldown reduced
- Fire Blast: Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened
Talonflame Balance Changes
- Acrobatics: Damage dealt increased
- Aerial Ace: Damage dealt increased
- Aerial Ace+: Damage dealt increased
- Fly: Damage dealt increased
Venusaur Balance Changes
- Sludge Bomb: Damage dealt increased
- Sludge Bomb: Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened
- Petal Dance: Move Upgrade
- Solar Beam: Cooldown reduced
- Unite Move - Verdant Anger: Damage dealt increased
Absol Balance Changes
- Basic Attack: Bug Fixes
- Night Slash: Damage dealt increased
- Sucker Punch: Damage dealt increased
Wigglytuff Balance Changes
- The following states have been increased: Defense, Sp. Def, HP
- Double Slap: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased
- Double Slap: Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened
- Sing: Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened
- Dazzling Gleam: Bug Fixes
Eldegoss Balance Changes
- Cotton Guard: Cooldown lengthened
- Cotton Guard: HP restoration decreased
- Cotton Spore: Cooldown reduced
- Cotton Spore: Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened
- Cotton Spore: This move’s Defense, Sp. Def increase has been strengthened
- Unite Move - Cotton Cloud Crash: HP restoration decreased
Cinderace Balance Changes
- The following stats have been decreased: Attack
- Blaze Kick: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased
- Feint: Move downgrade
- Pyro Ball: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased
Gengar Balance Changes
- Basic Attack: Bug Fixes
- Shadow Ball: Damage dealt increased
- Hex: Move downgrade
- Dream Eater: Move upgrade
Zeraora Balance Changes
- Spark: Bug fixes
- Wild Charge: Damage dealt increased
- Wild Charge: Cooldown reduced
- Unite Move - Plasma Gale: Damage dealt decreased
Cormorant Balance Changes
- Whirlpool: Damage dealt decreased
- Dive: Damage dealt increased
Machamp Balance Changes
- Basic Attack: Bug fixes
- Cross Chop: Damage dealt decreased
- Close Combat: Damage dealt increased
Lucario Balance Changes
- Power-Up Punch: Bug Fixes
- Bone Rush: Bug Fixes
Greninja Balance Changes
- Basic Attack: Bug Fixes
Alolan Ninetales Balance Changes
- Snow Warning: Bug Fixes
When will the Pokemon Unite August Update happen exactly?The update is scheduled to arrive on August 4, at 3 am ET.
What more is coming in the New Pokemon Unite update?Finally, as per the demands of the players, spectator mode is being added to the game. However, it will be a test feature for now.
So that concludes our post on the Pokémon Unite August update. The game is available on Nintendo Switch and will be released on mobile the next month.
