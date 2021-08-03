Pokemon Unite is getting its first balance changing update following the game's global launch. If you want to have an edge on your opponent, being aware of this Pokémon Unite August update will definitely help.

The latest update will have a massive impact on the Pokemon Unite tier list as some of the Pokemon will get buffs while others will get nerfs. Therefore, in this post, we will discuss it all alongside some features that are being added to Pokemon Unite.

Pokemon Unite August 4th update patch notes

Charizard Balance Changes

Flamethrower: Cooldown reduced

Flamethrower: Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened

Fire Punch: Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened

Fire Blast: Cooldown reduced

Fire Blast: Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened

Talonflame Balance Changes

Acrobatics: Damage dealt increased

Aerial Ace: Damage dealt increased

Aerial Ace+: Damage dealt increased

Fly: Damage dealt increased

Venusaur Balance Changes

Sludge Bomb: Damage dealt increased

Sludge Bomb: Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened

Petal Dance: Move Upgrade

Solar Beam: Cooldown reduced

Unite Move - Verdant Anger: Damage dealt increased

Absol Balance Changes

Basic Attack: Bug Fixes

Night Slash: Damage dealt increased

Sucker Punch: Damage dealt increased

Wigglytuff Balance Changes

The following states have been increased: Defense, Sp. Def, HP

Double Slap: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased

Double Slap: Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened

Sing: Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened

Dazzling Gleam: Bug Fixes

Eldegoss Balance Changes

Cotton Guard: Cooldown lengthened

Cotton Guard: HP restoration decreased

Cotton Spore: Cooldown reduced

Cotton Spore: Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened

Cotton Spore: This move’s Defense, Sp. Def increase has been strengthened

Unite Move - Cotton Cloud Crash: HP restoration decreased

Cinderace Balance Changes

The following stats have been decreased: Attack

Blaze Kick: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased

Feint: Move downgrade

Pyro Ball: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased

Gengar Balance Changes

Basic Attack: Bug Fixes

Shadow Ball: Damage dealt increased

Hex: Move downgrade

Dream Eater: Move upgrade

Zeraora Balance Changes

Spark: Bug fixes

Wild Charge: Damage dealt increased

Wild Charge: Cooldown reduced

Unite Move - Plasma Gale: Damage dealt decreased

Cormorant Balance Changes

Whirlpool: Damage dealt decreased

Dive: Damage dealt increased

Machamp Balance Changes

Basic Attack: Bug fixes

Cross Chop: Damage dealt decreased

Close Combat: Damage dealt increased

Lucario Balance Changes

Power-Up Punch: Bug Fixes

Bone Rush: Bug Fixes

Greninja Balance Changes

Basic Attack: Bug Fixes

Alolan Ninetales Balance Changes

Snow Warning: Bug Fixes

Here are the details of all the Pokemon Buffs and Nerfs happening in the Pokemon Unite August update. The information has been sourced from the official Pokemon Unite website

When will the Pokemon Unite August Update happen exactly?

The update is scheduled to arrive on August 4, at 3 am ET.

What more is coming in the New Pokemon Unite update?

Finally, as per the demands of the players, spectator mode is being added to the game. However, it will be a test feature for now.

So that concludes our post on the Pokémon Unite August update. The game is available on Nintendo Switch and will be released on mobile the next month.

