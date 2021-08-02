Beatstar, Space Ape’s rhythm-based music game, is now open for notification sign-ups for its worldwide release. Registering notifies you as to when the game will be available in your specific country, so you can bop your head to the beat of your favorite tunes no matter where you go.

Beatstar is essentially a next-gen music game where you can Tap, Swipe, and nod along to the songs in your playlist. You’ll have to sync yourself in tune with the instruments and vocals to master the beat of your favorite songs, touching the pulsing rhythm in a very tactile experience.

What makes Beatstar stand out from other rhythm games out there is its collaboration with hundreds of artists to create the game’s playlist. You can have your favorite tunes on loop or discover new ways to enjoy songs you’ve never given a second look at before. You can also share music with your best buds, play challenges to put your tapping skills to the test, and beat your friends’ scores in a little bit of friendly competition. Once you’ve mastered the beats to your favorite melodies, you can nab the top spot on the leaderboards for the ultimate bragging rights.

If you’re eager to know more about the experience of touching your music, you can stroll on over to the official website to have a look at the previews. Beatstar has already begun to roll out in specific countries, so be sure to follow the community of music lovers and fans over on the game’s official Facebook channel. For users in regions where the game has already been released, you can download Beatstar and give it a go on the App Store and on the Google Play Store as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

