When the whole planet is on the verge of collapse, do you have what it takes to take back Earth for the future of humankind? In Punishing: Gray Raven, you’ll have to battle bots, uncover secrets, and lead a team of elite Constructs as one of the last hopes for man in a post-apocalyptic world. If that alone doesn’t compel you to give Kuro Games’ action RPG a go, we’ve got ten more reasons right here:

A compelling storyline where things aren’t always what they seem

Exhilarating arcade-style missions

While you battle through waves of the Corrupted in a bleak, cybernetically altered world, you’ll discover hidden truths about the system you thought you knew. In Punishing: Gray Raven , things aren’t always what they seem, as you can play through Hidden chapters to see things from the perspective of the villain - or are they even truly villainous at all?The main campaign alone is filled with fast-paced action and challenging missions that don’t simply require you to level up and be done with it. There’s a level of strategy involved in completing the missions without just hacking and slashing your way through every obstacle - for instance, some missions will require you to go full stealth in order to progress and unlock more of the engaging narrative.

Adrenaline-pumping combat where you’re in control

Strategic combo system

Of course, that’s not to say that hacking and slashing through enemies isn’t immensely satisfying. Combat in Punishing: Gray Raven isn’t just auto-battling or fast-forwarding with the tap of a button - you’ll have to fight through opponents using your own skillful combos and devastatingly beautiful moves.Because succeeding in combat means chaining together the most efficient combinations of Orbs in your arsenal, you’ll have to unleash your inner tactician as you figure out the best Pings to use to maximize your damage on the field. Master your Constructs’ 3-Orb combos and fill up your meter to use your character’s special move, ending the battle with a bang.

Efficient - and awesome-looking - party use

A non-grindy progression

A co-op mode for social butterflies

As a Commander, you lead a team of three elite cyborg Constructs in the fight against the Mechanoids. As such, you can readily swap between characters in your party on the fly, with each Construct unleashing a signature move upon arrival on the battlefield. You can even call down on a party member in mid-strike to give your opponent the beatdown of a lifetime.Being able to juggle enemies in the air or dodging attacks to induce Matrix mode is made more powerful with the game’s progression system. You can take on extra challenges to collect valuable resources to boost your Constructs’ skills and moves. The combat action is as exhilarating as Devil May Cry or Bayonetta, but definitely accessible and easy to flow into.If the duty of saving the world alone feels heavy on your shoulders, you can tackle co-op boss battles with two other players in the co-op mode to score awesome rewards and challenge your combat prowess. The spoils of battle include not just loot but bragging rights, too!

A chill hangout during your downtime

Full controller support and keyboard controls

And because Constructs need some R&R every now and then, you can build and decorate their Dorm rooms with adorable aesthetics to shower them with some well-deserved TLC. Create furniture from blueprints and match your decor with your Constructs’ wants and needs to keep them happy and healthy.Even though Punishing: Gray Raven is a mobile game, that doesn’t restrict you to fighting the Ascendants simply from your phone. With its fully customizable Bluetooth controller support (such as the Xbox Core gamepad) or keyboard, players can reconfigure the HUD as well to fully enjoy the best visuals on any device.

Gacha that’s not so gacha

Gacha games have a bit of a notorious reputation for being grindy and pay-to-win, but Punishing: Gray Raven begs to differ. While you can pull summons from a gacha system, each Construct you get can be an absolute powerhouse regardless of star rankings or rarity depending on how you upgrade them. They also look hella cool as they are even without the extra skins.

The eclectic EDM-heavy soundtrack will serenade you in the background and pump up the action with every playthrough, so if you’re eager to get in on the action, you can download Punishing: Gray Raven on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Oh, and here’s an inside tip: keep your eyes peeled for the upcoming collaborative expansion based on Square-Enix’s NieR: Automata!

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Punishing: Gray Raven features!