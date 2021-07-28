Updated: July 28, 2021

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Singed guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from his skills and how to allocate them to his build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Singed guide below:

Are you a fan of throwing people in the air, zooming around the battlefield and just being a generally mildly infuriating champion (both for your team and the enemy team)? Then Singed is the champion you were looking for!

This mad scientist uses his unique ability to farm in order to proxy the minion waves and, to paraphrase every League of Legends player, do "Singed things". Playing this champion is not exceptionally difficult, but far from a piece of cake. You need to learn what his range is, how to better position yourself and always itemize according to the situation.

In Wild Rift, Singed can pretty much win a game all by himself, but you'll need quite a lot of practice first if you want to have such a big impact on the game. Singed is weak in the hands of a new player, and an extremely powerful weapon in the hands of an experienced one. Therefore, we'd not recommend him for a complete beginner.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Singed skills

Noxious Slipstream (Passive)

Singed drifts off nearby champions, gaining a burst of movement speed when passing them.

Poison Trail (Skill 1)

Leaves a trail of poison behind Singed, dealing damage to enemies caught in the path.

Mega Adhesive (Skill 2)

Throws a vial of mega adhesive on the ground, slowing and grounding enemies who walk on it.

Fling (Skill 3)

Damages target enemy unit and flings them into the air behind Singed. If the target Singed flings lands in his Mega Adhesive, they are also rooted.

Insanity Potion (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Singed drinks a potent brew of chemicals, granting him increased combat stats.

How to combo as Singed:

Skill 1 -> Auto Attack -> Skill 2 -> Skill 3

Singed doesn't have a lot of key combos, except for his flip onto the glue (Skill 3 onto Skill 2). That makes him fairly easy to execute, but it still requires a lot of training to learn every single aspect of his kit, and what really makes him powerful.

Start by activating your Skill 1. Then, auto-attack the enemy and cast Skill 2 behind yourself, and quickly follow up with Skill 3 to root them in place over your Skill 2. That's your main Singed combo.

Now when it comes to your ultimate and other cool tricks you could do with Singed, you will discover them all in time, but I'll list some useful ones down here:

You can flip some enemies over certain walls (it's mostly in very specific locations, where the walls are extremely small or have gaps - it also requires a lot of practice and a certain positioning from the enemy).

You don't need to use a lot of auto-attacks. Use your speed instead, and let enemies chase you down. They'll slowly die from damage over time and then you can start pressuring them.

Be extremely aggressive at the early levels. Not a lot of champions can match the damage output of a Singed.

In what order to level up the skills?

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 3

Level 3: Skill 2

Level 4: Skill 3

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

For Singed, you want to max out Skill 1 first, then continue leveling Skill 3, then Skill 2.

Keep levelling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 3, and lastly on Skill 2. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

Wild RIft Singed - The best runes

Wild Rift Singed - The best items

Boots

: Gain a large boost of Movement Speed that decays to 25% bonus Movement Speed for 6 seconds.

In terms of boots, you can go for either Boots of Swiftness, Ninja Tabis, or Mercury's Treads. It all depends on the situation.

Glory is a great choice if you want to chase down opponents because it gives you a boost of movement speed.

Teleport is another decent choice that allows you to pressure multiple lanes.

Stasis is great for team fights.

If you would like to verify if Singed is currently in meta, check out our Wild Rift Tier List! For other Wild Rift champion guides, follow this link.

Want more? Check out our 96 other League of Legends: Wild Rift tips, guides and walkthroughs!