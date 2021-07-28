Tears of Themis is all set for its global launch, which will happen tomorrow, July 29, 2021. miHoYo has opened pre-downloads for the game, and you can now download Tears of Themis both for Android and iOS devices.

Tears of Themis Pre-download begins ahead of Global Launch

However, note that the game servers are still not live, so players will not be able to get into the game yet. The global launch is scheduled to happen on July 29, 2021, at 12:00 (GMT+9).

Here is how to claim the Tears of Themis Pre-registration reward

miHoYo started taking pre-registration for Tears of Themis a month back, and around a million players showed interest. The developer has also promised to reward all the pre-registered players with in-game items once the game goes live.

So if pre-registered for the game, you will be able to get your pre-registration reward via in-game mailbox as soon as you create your in-game character. The rewards include AP x90, Oracle of Justice II x10, Empathy Chip II x5, Stellin x20,000, Oracle of Justice III x10, Empathy Chip VIII x10, S-Chip x200, Tears of Themis x10.

The developers have also published a reward guide on their website, talking about all the events and how can the participating players claim their in-game rewards.

What are the recommended device requirements to play Tears of Themis?

On Android: 4 GB RAM or more, 3 GB available space or more, Android version 6.0 or later

On iOS: iPhone model 6S or later, iOS version 9.0 or later, 6 GB RAM or more

The developers have recommended that for a better gaming experience, players should use a device with the following specifications:

About Tears of Themis

Tears of Themis come from miHiYo, the creators of Genshin impact. It's a romance detective game where players try to solve a series of curious cases to uncover hidden conspiracies. You take on a job as the attorney at Themis Law Firm to inspect items of evidence, looking carefully throughout the crime scene for any evidence to serve justice while nurturing romantic relationships with various exciting characters along your journey.

