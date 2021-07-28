Today, Nintendo published an update about shutting down Dr. Mario World permanently on the game's official website. The company thanked the players for giving the game a go and provided further details regarding the closure in the update.

Nintendo to shut down Dr. Mario World

It's not new for games to be sent along to the bin. This month itself, we have already seen Lego Star Wars and Tom Clancy's Elite Squad biting the dust. When it comes to big developers, their expectations with the game are often very high, and even though an indie developer at the same place might be happy, these developers have to shut down the games as it's not feasible for them.

Nintendo has announced that starting from today, July 28, 2021, players will not be able to purchase diamonds in the game. The servers of the game will be taken down on November 1, 2021. After which, if you open the app, you will be redirected to a web page that will showcase your player history in Dr. Mario World Memories.

Reason for shutting down Dr. Mario World?

About Dr. Mario World

Nintendo has not given any official reason for shutting down the game. Still, it's pretty obvious as Dr. Mario World has been the worst recieved title from Nintendo on the mobile platform. Dr. Mario World was released in 2019, and it's a match-three mobile game that comes as a result of a partnership between Nintendo, Line Corporation, and NHN entertainment.

Talking of the gameplay, similar to as in the previous Dr. Mario games, the players here take on the job of removing viruses from the screen by matching their colour with that of a pill capsule (basically pretty much Candy Crush). The level is complete when all viruses are removed.

Before the game shuts down permanently, you have one last chance to download and try Dr. Mario World. It is available on both Google Playstore and Apple Appstore.

