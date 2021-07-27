Yesterday, we brought you news about Marvel Future Revolution’s live stream on Twitch and YouTube. After checking out Netmarble’s presentation on the upcoming open-world action RPG, we’ve gathered more tidbits about the game ahead of its launch on August 25th.

It appears we’ll be seeing a great deal of customization options for the characters, even outside of the regular equipment that you’d gear up your heroes with. For instance, you can apparently equip Iron Man not just with his regular helmet but also with something that looks eerily similar to a pointy-headed character from the rival franchise who also happens to be a billionaire superhero with no powers.

Aside from just costumes and skins, you can also fully control your character’s mastery of different skill trees to personalize your build. Also, the so-called World Map is filled with intriguing areas like New Stark City, Omega Flight Headquarters, Xandearth, Midgardia, and Hydra Empire, indicating that multiple realities have converged in this game. Vision has apparently sacrificed himself to save this reality, and you now have to do your part to make sure this fragile world doesn’t crumble down.

There’s actually so much more to discover about the game including all of the different modes to sink your teeth into, so if you really want all of the juicy details including exciting gameplay footage, you can check out the live stream in the embedded clip above.

Right now, Marvel Future Revolution is available to pre-order on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Pre-registering for the game rewards you with a Pre-Registration Costume Gift Box for cool cosmetics once the game officially launches next month.

