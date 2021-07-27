Last year, Magic: The Gathering introduced a new format, Jumpstart, that allowed players to skip deckbuilding and dive straight into a game simply by combining two special booster packs. Well, Jumpstart 2021 is now upon us, and today we can exclusively reveal one of those packs, alongside two cards printed especially for this set.

The pack we're sharing today is called Sliver Assault and features several cards based around the sliver creatures. In addition to recognisable cards found throughout the history of Magic: The Gathering, two new cards have been printed for this set. They are Baffling Defenses and Sarkhan's Score. You can check out the art and what they do in the image below:

If you're unfamiliar with the Jumpstar format, you can check out Magic's blog post from last year. If you are and just want to know what you can find in the Sliver Assault packs, you can find a complete list of the cards in the Jumpstart 2021 Sliver Assault pack, alongside their mana value, rarity and card set in the table below:

Card Name Mana Value Rarity Set Bladeback Sliver 2 C MH1 Cleaving Sliver 4 C MH1 Cloudshredder Sliver 2 R MH1 Enduring Sliver 2 C MH1 First Sliver's Chosen 5 U MH1 Hollowhead Sliver 3 U MH1 Lancer Sliver 3 C MH1 Lavabelly Sliver 3 U MH1 Pacifism 2 C IKO Rip Apart 2 U STX Baffling Defenses 2 C J21 Striking Sliver 1 C M14 Bonescythe Sliver 4 R M14 Steelform Sliver 3 U M14 Blur Sliver 3 C M14 Sarkhan's Scorn 3 C J21 Justice Strike 2 U GRN Amorphous Axe 2 C MH1 Sentinel Sliver - C M14 Spiteful Sliver - R MH1 Belligerent Sliver - U M15 Hive Stirrings - C M14 Integrity // Intervention - U GRN Cycling Land - - -

Magic: The Gathering Arena is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Magic: The Gathering Arena news stories!