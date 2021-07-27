Last year, Magic: The Gathering introduced a new format, Jumpstart, that allowed players to skip deckbuilding and dive straight into a game simply by combining two special booster packs. Well, Jumpstart 2021 is now upon us, and today we can exclusively reveal one of those packs, alongside two cards printed especially for this set.

The pack we're sharing today is called Sliver Assault and features several cards based around the sliver creatures. In addition to recognisable cards found throughout the history of Magic: The Gathering, two new cards have been printed for this set. They are Baffling Defenses and Sarkhan's Score. You can check out the art and what they do in the image below:

If you're unfamiliar with the Jumpstar format, you can check out Magic's blog post from last year. If you are and just want to know what you can find in the Sliver Assault packs, you can find a complete list of the cards in the Jumpstart 2021 Sliver Assault pack, alongside their mana value, rarity and card set in the table below:

Card NameMana ValueRaritySet
Bladeback Sliver 2 C MH1
Cleaving Sliver 4 C MH1
Cloudshredder Sliver 2 R MH1
Enduring Sliver 2 C MH1
First Sliver's Chosen 5 U MH1
Hollowhead Sliver 3 U MH1
Lancer Sliver 3 C MH1
Lavabelly Sliver 3 U MH1
Pacifism 2 C IKO
Rip Apart 2 U STX
Baffling Defenses 2 C J21
Striking Sliver 1 C M14
Bonescythe Sliver 4 R M14
Steelform Sliver 3 U M14
Blur Sliver 3 C M14
Sarkhan's Scorn 3 C J21
Justice Strike 2 U GRN
Amorphous Axe 2 C MH1
Sentinel Sliver - C M14
Spiteful Sliver - R MH1
Belligerent Sliver - U M15
Hive Stirrings - C M14
Integrity // Intervention - U GRN
Cycling Land -  -  -

Magic: The Gathering Arena is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

