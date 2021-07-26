Netmarble has announced that their upcoming open-world action RPG, Marvel Future Revolution, will release for iOS and Android on 25th August. Pre-registration is already open, and players who pre-order ahead of launch will get a Pre-Registration Costume Gift Box on release, which contains a set of in-game cosmetics for one of the game's starting heroes.

But that's not all the news we've got to share with you. Later today, Netmarble will host a livestream on Marvel's Twitch and YouTube channels to unveil all the latest details about the game.

In case you've missed our previous coverage, Marvel Future Revolution is an open-world action RPG that takes place on Primary Earth. The planet was created by numerous Earths across the multiverse converging. You will play as an agent working for the Omega Flight superhero team, protecting the Earth from harm. At launch, players can choose from eight different characters. They include:

Captain America

Captain Marvel

Spider-Man

Black Widow

Iron Man

Doctor Strange

Star-Lord

Storm

Once you've selected your character, there will be numerous game modes available to carry out your superhero duties in, such as boss raids, 10 v 10 matches and Special Operations. Since this is a Netmbarle endeavour, you can expect regular updates post-launch as well.

On top of that, the game will offer a multitude of customisation options for your character's look that allow you to combine different body, hand, legs and hair options. The designs were taken from the history of the Marvel comics, and the MCU, alongside original ideas created for Marvel Future Revolution.

Marvel Future Revolution is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its release on 25th August. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

