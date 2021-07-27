Looking for some great gifts to claim in Aotu World? In this post, we will share with you a list of all working Aotu World redeem codes.

Using these redeem codes, you can collect free in-game items such as coins, common stardust, random rare parts, link search card, analysis manual, and much more.

List of Aotu World Redeem Codes

AOTUVIDEO – Redeem this code to get 10,000 AOTU Coin, 500 Common Stardust, Random Rare Part, Analysis Manual, 20 Link Search Card (Expires on August 10, 2021)

Note: Aotu World redeem codes are time-limited and will expire after a few days, so make sure to bookmark this page and regularly visit to find out new working redeem codes and use them at the earliest possible time.

To avoid any kind of errors, please make sure you enter the above-mentioned Aotu World redeem codes as it is, including any special characters, capital letters and so forth.

How to redeem Aotu World redeem codes?

Open the game and click on the avatar icon on the left side of the screen

Go to the setting

Now click on the pack button, and a redemption page will pop up on your screen

Enter any of the codes given above and click on the confirm button

That's all, now the rewards from the Aotu World redeem code will pop up on your screen, and it will be added to your in-game account.

