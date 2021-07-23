Com2uS has revealed that their RPG, Skylanders: Ring of Heroes, will soon receive an update that introduces new content, an expanded evolution system and a new legendary Skylander to add to players collections.

The newly added legendary Skylander is called Thumback, a water element character that looks like a whale that utilises an anchor as a weapon. Thumback boasts numerous powerful abilities that allow them to dive into the middle of enemy lines and damage anyone who is unfortunate enough to be in the vicinity. Thumback also possesses skills that can debuff the opponent's management of their endurance.

Players will have the opportunity to add Thumback to their collection between now and August 6th. To do so, they will need to complete a series of missions each day to earn a Pick-up Summon Ticket. Additionally, a special check-in event is underway that will net players items for upgrading their Skylanders.

Elsewhere, the PvE Adventure Scenario now has a new episode. It's called the Black Dimension and is made up of 10 attribute themes. It can only be entered on certain days of the week, which is determined by the theme. The battle themselves sees players facing a powerful boss with unique abilities, and emerging victorious will yield items required for evolving Skylanders.

Finally, the developers have expanded the existing evolution system in a bid to make the game more enjoyable. Now, players can create a more powerful deck by evolving characters that have already hit the maximum level.

Skylanders: Ring of Heroes is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

