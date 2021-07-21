If you’re curious to know which is the fastest car available in Studio Furukawa’s Pixel Car Racer, then this article will surely help you. Today, we will find out which vehicle is the best among the hundreds of cars and how you can turn any car into the fastest on the track.

Pixel Car Racer is a retro-style arcade racing title that’s developed and published by Studio Furukawa and was released back in 2016. There might be a bunch of racing games similar to Pixel Car Racer but there are some features that make it stand different from the rest.

What's Pixel Car Racer like?

Apart from being a racing title, the game also delivers a fine RPG experience. In particular, the unlimited car customization is the main attraction and one of the reasons why Pixel Car Racer is still popular.

The racing and RPG genre’s elements are expertly mixed in various features in-game. For example, you can experience both of them while modifying your car, heading for a race and lots more. Most importantly, the device specs requirements are very minimal in order to play the game.

And now, let’s head to our main discussion about the fastest car in Pixel Car Racer, how to obtain it and how to modify or tune a car.

What is the fastest car in Pixel Car Racer?

How to tune vehicles in Pixel Car Racer?

If you are already looking for a fast car to use in the game, then you have likely already scoured the hundreds of cars from more than 30 manufacturers and all other options that are available. Well, there is no fastest car in the game. Instead, the cars can be tuned to become faster and more efficient. Although there are few cars which have high base attributes, so we would suggest you start with those.If you have decided to tune your ride then make sure you note down all the durations of the gear switch before making any changes. As the tuning is mostly about the gears, it is a good idea to run your car in the automatic gear mode to test the tuning efficiency. Once it is tuned you can always change the mode.

What is Tuning in Pixel Car Racer?

How to obtain and use car parts in Pixel Car Racer?

Tuning is also known as the modification of the base stats of a particular car. These include tweaks in suspension, acceleration, braking, engine power etc. The modification can be done after you have collected or bought the specific parts.The easiest way to obtain the car parts is by heading to the in-game store and scroll through the variety of items. The cost and details of each part can be viewed by tapping on it. If you already obtain the buy button will be unavailable. After you’re done purchasing, head to the garage and equip the part you just bought.