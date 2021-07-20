With the previous update, we saw the addition of skins/outfits and new Summer-themed events. Skipping 1.7 and moving straight to a solid number, Genshin Impact's 2.0 update is prepared to be the biggest yet, and it all starts with a new area: Inazuma.

Inazuma is a set of six main islands, which experience storms often from the tropical weather. Not only does it seem like this new land is directly inspired by Japan, but the castle motifs also seem to suggest a reference to Studio Ghibli’s film, Spirited Away. The element theme here is solely based on Electro, like the Electro Archon, Baal, who seeks to have all visions taken and put onto a statue. There’s a good chance we’ll see this Archon in a future quest.

Electro element and new abilities

Electro also comes to play with our hero, the Traveler in Update 2.0. The Traveler will be able to wield the Electro element themselves after touching a statue in Inazuma and will have new abilities to complement the change. Summoning lightning with a flick of their sword, they will also have protection with these bolts, as they can knock enemies back from you.

It’s exciting to see this third form and hopefully will bring some strong DPS to make the Traveler worth putting back in your team.

You can grow your own plants now!

Along with the Serenitea Pot features we’ve seen in previous updates, Genshin Impact 2.0 also allows you to grow plants in your very own garden. You can plant seeds and then harvest the plants with plots in your Serenitea Pot. This feature should beautify and liven up any player’s customized spot!

The wishing system is reworked too in Genshin Impact 2.0 update

Genshin Impact's update 2.0 will bring another free character

If you’re looking to get your hands on one of the 5-star weapons quicker, there’s also a new feature that will help you on your path. Called the Epitomized Path, you will now be able to direct a course towards one of two 5-star weapons that you would like to receive. It’s not perfect, but at least it adds some direction to the madness that is the wishing system.Beidou is going to be available as a free character, as a four-week event called the ‘Thunder Sojourn’ will have players competing in challenges to redeem for her. Along with this opportunity, there are going to be three new characters available to wish for in 2.0. Ayaka, Sayu, and Yoimiya will join the character roster, each with their own abilities and elements.

Cross-play and cross-save are now available

Cross-play or cross-save is certainly a great addition, but you might want to be wary as it’s a one-way process. Check out our report about the cross-save feature here . There’s plenty of more exciting story quests, fun events, and more in store for this huge 2.0 update, some of which will be revealed after the launch. Tune in here for all the new information as it’s released! Of course, make sure you visit our Genshin Impact tier list as it will get updated to the 2.0 patch!

